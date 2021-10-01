The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $39,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 257,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.