The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $36,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Ossiam boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.