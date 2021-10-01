The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,171 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $42,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

XYL opened at $123.68 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

