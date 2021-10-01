The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 45,332 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $129.97 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

