The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 72,619 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.