The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The ODP by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The ODP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

