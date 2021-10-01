The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by 76.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $198.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.