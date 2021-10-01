The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $651.30 million and approximately $139.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

