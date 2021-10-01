The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,932. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

