The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 62.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,128 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter worth $5,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

SO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 181,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

