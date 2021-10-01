The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $168,804.36 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Toro by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

