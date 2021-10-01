Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 91.1% in September

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,942,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSOI opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
