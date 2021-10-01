ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 7.9%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 9,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 594,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,193,514 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,666 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

