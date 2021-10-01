Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWMIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC began coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

