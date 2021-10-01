TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 55.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 106,394.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

