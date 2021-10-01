Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Neonode as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEON stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

