Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Down 4.3%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 6,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,141,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

