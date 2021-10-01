TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.57. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

