Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $47.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $48.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $41.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

