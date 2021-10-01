Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Tribe has a market cap of $264.07 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

