Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.66.

TCN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,481. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.02.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

