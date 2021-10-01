TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

TNET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price target for the company.

TNET opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $96.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,145,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

