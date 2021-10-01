Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$52.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.65. 38,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.81. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.89 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

