Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

TBK opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

