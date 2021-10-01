Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.83. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.
TBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.
In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
