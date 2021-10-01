Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.83. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.