Truist Boosts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $64.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target raised by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

