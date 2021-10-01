Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

BVH opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $567.14 million, a PE ratio of 135.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.