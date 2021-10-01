Truist Securities Trims SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $37.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

SIBN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $712.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $400,784. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

