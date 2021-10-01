Truist Trims Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Target Price to $65.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target decreased by Truist from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of HYFM opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -252.33. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

