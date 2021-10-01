Trustmark Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

