Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “
Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
