Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

