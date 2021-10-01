Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

