Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.85 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.