Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,990 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $500,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NVT opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.