Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Snap by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $4,836,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Snap stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.