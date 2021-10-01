Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.44 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.