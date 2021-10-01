Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 130,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 44,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

