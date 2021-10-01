Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

