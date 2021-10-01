Twin Tree Management LP Sells 35,717 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,525,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 203.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 470,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 315,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,261,000 after purchasing an additional 109,572 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

