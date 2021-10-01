Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.