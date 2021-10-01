Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

