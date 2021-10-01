UBS Group Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €80.18 ($94.33) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

