UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.18.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$50.46 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company has a market cap of C$102.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

