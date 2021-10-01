UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.