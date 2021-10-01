UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

UGI stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

