UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Masters Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UniFirst alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, William Masters Ross sold 63 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $14,175.00.

UNF stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.