Unistake One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,743.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $52,743.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

