United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1,953.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

