United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, an increase of 5,184.1% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,983.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.10.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

