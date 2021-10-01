United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, an increase of 5,184.1% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,983.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.10.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

