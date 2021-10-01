United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNFI. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

UNFI stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

